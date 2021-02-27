Temple project inaugurated by Kadakampally Surendran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the pilgrim tourism project at Azhimala Siva temple on Friday. The project involves development work worth E50 lakh. Kottukal panchayat president Jerome Das, block panchayat member A S Ajithakumari, ward member G S Deepu and others attended.
