BJP councillor booked for assaulting salesman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sreekariyam police have registered a case against BJP councillor from Chempazhanthy ward in Thiruvananthapuram corporation for allegedly assaulting an employee of a footwear showroom at Sreekariyam on Friday for questioning him on not wearing a mask.

Chempazhanthy Udayan is accused of beating the salesperson when the former and his friend came to the shop around 7.30m for buying shoes. Police said a staff member asked Udayan to wear face mask. However, he felt insulted and started verbally abusing the staffer and also assaulted him with the help of his friend.

The entire incident was shot by another staffer on his mobile phone. Police have registered a case under Section 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation). Police said Udayan will be summoned to the station and and further action will be taken based on his statement.