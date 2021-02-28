Brochure released

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu released the silver jubilee brochure of Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust-Kerala on Thursday. Trust founder and executive director K N Anandakumar received the first copy at a function held at Raj Bhavan.

Venkaiah said Saigramam was a model of humanity for the world. The silver jubilee celebrations of the Saigramam were inaugurated by Naidu in December 2019.

The brochure has details on the trust’s humanitarian activities to help people tide over the Covid-19 situation.