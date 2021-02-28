LGS rank holders to hold talks with AK Balan on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The protesting PSC Last Grade Servant (LGS) rank holders will be meeting Law Minister AK Balan at 11am on Sunday at Secretariat where the LDF government has invited them for conciliatory talks. Despite the poll code of conduct coming into force, the protestors are still hoping that the government would address their demands favourably.

LGS rank holders’ indefinite protest has completed its 32nd day. Since February 22, two LGS rank holders, Manu Soman (Idukki rank list), T Bineesh (Kozhikode) and husband of K Sanooja (Wayanad) and K K Riju had kicked off their indefinite fast. But due to deteriorating health conditions, they were shifted to the General Hospital late on Friday night. Now, the relay indefinite hunger strike has been taken over by Vishnu (Kottayam), Sanal (Kozhikode) and Mohammed Razil (Kasaragod).

“We are still in a positive frame of mind that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. Following the conciliatory talks with law minister on Sunday, we will take a call on our indefinite hunger strike,” Laya Rajesh, an LGS protestor told TNIE. The protestors are hoping that the LDF Government will seek the permission of the Election Commission if they have to implement any favourable steps to end the Secretariat protest. In case that does not happen, the protestors are contemplating to end their indefinite hunger strike and instead continue relay protest in front of the Secretariat until April 6, the day the state goes to the polling booths.

Meanwhile, the three State Youth Congress general secretaries’ indefinite hunger strike is also going on in front of the Secretariat. N S Nuzoor, one of the YC state general secretaries, told TNIE that they will take a call on their indefinite fast after the outcome of the talks with the minister.