STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LGS rank holders to hold talks with AK Balan on Sunday

Meanwhile, the three State Youth Congress general secretaries’ indefinite hunger strike is also going on in front of the Secretariat.

Published: 28th February 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Rank holders have been protesting in front of the Secretariat for the last eight days demanding immediate appointment and to extend their PSC rank list. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The protesting PSC Last Grade Servant (LGS) rank holders will be meeting Law Minister AK Balan at 11am on Sunday at Secretariat where the LDF government has invited them for conciliatory talks. Despite the poll code of conduct coming into force, the protestors are still hoping that the government would address their demands favourably.

LGS rank holders’ indefinite protest has completed its 32nd day. Since February 22, two LGS rank holders, Manu Soman (Idukki rank list), T Bineesh (Kozhikode) and husband of K Sanooja (Wayanad) and K K Riju had kicked off their indefinite fast. But due to deteriorating health conditions, they were shifted to the General Hospital late on Friday night. Now, the relay indefinite hunger strike has been taken over by Vishnu (Kottayam), Sanal (Kozhikode) and Mohammed Razil (Kasaragod).

 “We are still in a positive frame of mind that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. Following the conciliatory talks with law minister on Sunday, we will take a call on our indefinite hunger strike,” Laya Rajesh, an LGS protestor told TNIE. The protestors are hoping that the LDF Government will seek the permission of the Election Commission if they have to implement any favourable steps to end the Secretariat protest. In case that does not happen, the protestors are contemplating to end their indefinite hunger strike and instead continue relay protest in front of the Secretariat until April 6, the day the state goes to the polling booths.

Meanwhile, the three State Youth Congress general secretaries’ indefinite hunger strike is also going on in front of the Secretariat. N S Nuzoor, one of the YC state general secretaries, told TNIE that they will take a call on their indefinite fast after the outcome of the talks with the minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGS PSC job aspirants AK Balan
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp