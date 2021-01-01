A tech-savvy dawn for MVD

Steni Simon By

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in the state is all equipped to begin the new year on an automated note. To improve traffic enforcement activities across the state, the MVD will introduce 700 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras with artificial intelligence (AI). Installation work will begin in January and is expected to be completed in two months.

In the initial phase, 70 ANPR cameras each will be installed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts. Done as part of a slew of projects being rolled out under the Safe Kerala Project of the state government, the initiative also aims to bring transparency in enforcement activities using technology and reduce road accident deaths.

The portable devices will be made operational with the support of 14 special control rooms. With the introduction of AI-based tools, the MVD plans to end manual enforcement activities, easing the workload of officers. The MVD officials also said that the Transport Department plans to go digital by 2021.

Previously, the MVD had introduced e-challans through point-of-sale (POS) machines to collect fines from the traffic law violators. Those booked for violating traffic rules have to pay fines on the spot (via cash or card). The penalty can also be paid later after the person’s required documents are surrendered to enforcement officers.

Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath said, “The POS-based e-challan machines to collect fines from the traffic law offenders have already been made available to the MVD enforcement squads in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. This can be considered as one of the primary projects by the department to solve the problems often faced during traffic enforcement. Since everything from collecting fines to detecting violations is slowly being made digital, it will help in increasing transparency and also help in nabbing the traffic offenders.”

Regarding the introduction of ANPR cameras with AI, the officer said that traffic violations such as speeding and drink driving can be easily detected. The ANPR cameras can be placed anywhere and no manual enforcement will be required to check on erring drivers. “The main aim of the Safe Kerala Project is to prevent accidents and fatalities. Although there has been a decrease in accidents and fatalities last year when compared to previous years, especially due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, we have also observed a decline in traffic violations,” said Rajeev.

Dip in accidents

According to the data provided by the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA), there has been a considerable decrease in the number of accidents and fatalities caused due to traffic violations such as speeding, jumping red light, driving on the wrong side and drink driving in 2020 compared to the previous years. If the number of accidents caused due to traffic violations was 41,110 in 2019, the number of accidents reported in 2020 (up to November) was 24,532 in the state.

Of the 24,532 accidents reported this year, 16,007 were due to speeding, 22 due to jumping of red light,

71 due to drunken driving and 20 owing to the use of phones while driving. 1,537 persons were killed in accidents caused by speeding

All eyes on you

The ANPR cameras can easily detect speeding and drink driving