STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Capital sees spike in Covid cases, health dept urges caution

Dist at a point where only proactiveness from public can help: DMO

Published: 01st January 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (File photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district showed a steady rise in the number of Covid cases with over 400 fresh cases being reported for a second time this week. A total of 420 new cases were reported from the district on Thursday along with 333 recoveries. The district has as many as 3,506 active cases now. An average of 6,000-7,000 tests are being done daily.

“We are at a point where only proactiveness from the part of public can help. People should strictly follow Covid protocol, and senior citizens and children should stay home. A journey back to normalcy will take time. Rather than jumping into it and inviting bigger consequences, it is better to slow down and abide by restrictions,” said K S Shinu, DMO, Thiruvananthapuram.

A total of 1,088 people are newly placed under observation on the day, taking the total number of patients under observation to 20,230 with 78 of them in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 296 got infected through local transmission, among which seven are health workers.

COVID TRACKER
New cases    420
Recoveries    333
Death    1
Total deaths    658
Cases so far    81,899
Recoveries so far    77,896
Active cases    3,506

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp