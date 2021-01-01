Capital sees spike in Covid cases, health dept urges caution

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district showed a steady rise in the number of Covid cases with over 400 fresh cases being reported for a second time this week. A total of 420 new cases were reported from the district on Thursday along with 333 recoveries. The district has as many as 3,506 active cases now. An average of 6,000-7,000 tests are being done daily.

“We are at a point where only proactiveness from the part of public can help. People should strictly follow Covid protocol, and senior citizens and children should stay home. A journey back to normalcy will take time. Rather than jumping into it and inviting bigger consequences, it is better to slow down and abide by restrictions,” said K S Shinu, DMO, Thiruvananthapuram.

A total of 1,088 people are newly placed under observation on the day, taking the total number of patients under observation to 20,230 with 78 of them in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 296 got infected through local transmission, among which seven are health workers.

COVID TRACKER

New cases 420

Recoveries 333

Death 1

Total deaths 658

Cases so far 81,899

Recoveries so far 77,896

Active cases 3,506