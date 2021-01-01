STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress acts tough on new heads of Vembayam panchayat

The draw saw the UDF candidates emerging as victorious. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram DCC has started acting where they have terminated two of their office-bearers for striking an alliance with SDPI. Vembayam grama panchayat president and vice-president, Beena Jayan and Jaganathan Pillai, respectively have been stripped off the preliminary membership of the party. A statement issued by the DCC said that since the SDPI member voted in favour of the UDF candidate, both the LDF and UDF reached a draw.

The statement said that the two terminated Congress leaders had not heeded to the party’s diktat that they should not be reaching out to those political outfits which the party has not agreed. The two terminated leaders had also not stepped down from office even after party’s strong stand.

