Dist panchayat to give thrust to agriculture, water scarcity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district panchayat in the next five years will give thrust on key areas such as agriculture, water shortage and hospitals. More projects will be initiated to boost these areas with value addition from implementing officers and public, said district panchayat president D Suresh Kumar said while addressing a meet-the-press event at Kesari Hall on Thursday.

“We will encourage agriculture endeavours, including cultivation on barren land, projects such as Green Milk based in the farms of the district panchayat and help widen the market of products made across the district by small entrepreneurs,” said Suresh Kumar.

He also said the district panchayat will ensure food supply for patients in hospitals. In Vellayani, the new council plans to utilise all tourism possibilities.“A breast cancer checkup facility with mobile mammogram units will be set up in all panchayats and more emphasise will be given for fitness programmes. All panchayats will soon have turfs for sports promotion,” said the president.