KPCC, Youth Congress keep promises to Rahul and Renjith

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC leadership has given Rs 1 lakh to Rahul and Renjith, children of Rajan and Ambili, the couple in Neyyattinkara who died in the fire accident during eviction proceedings. The Youth Congress leadership has given another Rs 5 lakh cheque to the siblings. On Tuesday, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had visited the children and offered his condolences when he had offered emergency monetary assistance.

This led him to depute a team of KPCC office bearers comprising KPCC organizing general secretary K P Anil Kumar and general secretary Manacaud Suresh where they handed over the one lakh cheque. They informed the children that they should not hesitate to ask the KPCC leadership if they require any assistance. KPCC secretaries R V Rajesh and D V Vinodkrishna also accompanied the delegation.

Later in the evening, Youth Congress leaders Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinadhan MLA’s visited the children and handed over Rs 5 lakh cheque. The YC leadership had offered to help them have a new house and further educational assistance, if required.

“Their loss can never be compensated by anyone. We did a small part from the YC state leadership as per our earlier word. On Thursday, we handed over the first installment of Rs 5 lakh to Rahul and Renjith”, said Shafi Parambil in his Facebook post.