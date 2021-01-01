STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KPCC, Youth Congress keep promises to Rahul and Renjith

The KPCC leadership has given `1 lakh to Rahul and Renjith, children of Rajan and Ambili, the couple in Neyyattinkara who died in the fire accident during eviction proceedings.

Published: 01st January 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC leadership has given Rs 1 lakh to Rahul and Renjith, children of Rajan and Ambili, the couple in Neyyattinkara who died in the fire accident during eviction proceedings. The Youth Congress leadership has given another Rs 5 lakh cheque to the siblings. On Tuesday, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had visited the children and offered his condolences when he had offered emergency monetary assistance.

This led him to depute a team of KPCC office bearers comprising KPCC organizing general secretary K P Anil Kumar and general secretary Manacaud Suresh where they handed over the one lakh cheque. They informed the children that they should not hesitate to ask the KPCC leadership if they require any assistance. KPCC secretaries R V Rajesh and D V Vinodkrishna also accompanied the delegation.

Later in the evening, Youth Congress leaders Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinadhan MLA’s visited the children and handed over Rs 5 lakh cheque. The YC leadership had offered to help them have a new house and further educational assistance, if required.

“Their loss can never be compensated by anyone. We did a small part from the YC state leadership as per our earlier word. On Thursday, we handed over the first installment of Rs 5 lakh to Rahul and Renjith”, said Shafi Parambil in his Facebook post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPCC Neyyattinkara self immolation
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp