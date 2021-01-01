STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New DCC presidents likely to be appointed before January 15

 A new set of DCC presidents are likely to be appointed in all districts except in Thrissur and Kozhikode before January 15.

Published: 01st January 2021 06:21 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new set of DCC presidents are likely to be appointed in all districts except in Thrissur and Kozhikode before January 15. The AICC delegation issued such a directive to the KPCC leadership before they left for New Delhi. Tariq Anwar, AICC general secretary in charge of the state and the three secretaries deputed by the AICC will be back in the state by January 3-5 to take stock of the progress the KPCC leadership has made.

Presidents of Thrissur and Kozhikode DCCs were appointed only on September 1. During the two-day talks with the AICC delegation here, Congress leaders and UDF constituents had pointed out in unison that factional politics in the party had led to the poll debacle. The UDF allies had urged Tariq Anwar to initiate corrective measures in a time-bound manner. The AICC general secretary is expected to submit his detailed report to Congress president Sonia Gandhi this week itself. 

K Muraleedharan, MP, met Tariq Anwar in New Delhi on Tuesday. He told TNIE that as the first step, the DCC presidents who are holding dual posts like in Ernakulam (T J Vinodh, MLA), Palakkad (V K Sreekandan, MP) and Wayanad (I C Balakrishnan, MLA) will be changed.

“Tariq Anwar and his team of AICC secretaries will be arriving in the state again on January 3. For the next two days, they will hold a series of meetings with DCC presidents and the KPCC general secretaries assigned to respective districts. The central delegation will also be meeting with the presidents and also the respective KPCC general secretaries holding charge of the feeder organisations of the Congress like KSU, Youth Congress and Mahila Congress on January 5,” said Muraleedharan. Mullappally Ramachandran, KPCC president, will also be convening a meeting of the jumbo KPCC executive committee and all 100 KPCC secretaries on January 5.

