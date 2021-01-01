Pandemic brought down ego of man like a deck of cards: Swami Vishudhananda

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On second day of the 88th annual Sivagiri pilgrimage, Swami Vishudhandanada, president of Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, recalled that the pandemic had brought down the ego of human beings like a deck of cards. He was speaking at the annual Sivigiri pilgrimage at Sivagiri Mutt on Thursday.

The darshan is open to 1,000 people a day who have booked in advance. Pilgrims spread across the world participated in the conferences through the Sivagiri TV’s YouTube channel making it a global online pilgrimage. Unlike the previous years, no food or accommodation was provided to the pilgrims. The conferences arranged as part of the annual pilgrimage were kicked off on Christmas Day.

Usually the rickshaw used by social reformer Sreenarayana Guru would be taken out in a procession in Varkala. But this time due to the pandemic the custmary procession was cancelled. Instead, Swami Vishudhananda held a universal peace prayer for all living beings.