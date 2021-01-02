STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11-year-old boy found dead with throat slit, father's body fished out from temple tank

The throat of the boy, Althaf, 11, had been slit and he had been tied down before being murdered. 

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man and his elder son were found dead at Navayikulam in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning.

The throat of the boy, Althaf, 11, had been slit and he had been tied down before being murdered. 

The body of the man, an autorickshaw driver named Safeer, was fished out from a nearby temple tank. He is suspected to have jumped into the pond at night. 

The younger son Anshad is missing and police suspect that Safeer might have jumped into the pond with him. A search led by Fire and Rescue Services personnel is on in the temple pond.

Safeer's wife was not living with him and he is suspected to have killed the elder son and jumped into the pond with the younger one, according to cops. 

The father and two sons lived at their house at Nainamkonam. 

The Sankaranarayana Swami temple pond is about one km away from the house. 

Local residents had alerted the cops when they found Safeer's autorickshaw and slippers near the temple pond.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

