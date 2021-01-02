STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

3Three-member Maharashtra gang robs money exchange owner, arrested

The trio, under the pretext of converting $6,000, called over Faisal, owner of a money exchange firm, to the hotel.

Published: 02nd January 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thampanoor police have arrested a three-member gang from Maharashtra for robbing Rs 4.5 lakh from a money exchange owner after assaulting him inside a hotel room at Thampanoor on Wednesday.The arrested persons are Sagar Gireesh Chitnis, 44, of Ganpat Mandir Road, Thane, and Shashank Syam Pawar, 29, and Ashwin Kale, 25, both hailing from Veer Savarkar Nagar in Nashik.

The trio, under the pretext of converting $6,000, called over Faisal, owner of a money exchange firm, to the hotel. When he arrived with Rs 4.35 lakh, Sagar and Shashank attacked him and decamped with the cash. The two then boarded a taxi car that was booked by Ashwin and left for Kollam.

Faisal immediately informed Thampanoor police, who checked the footage from CCTV system and identified the car driver. The police conveyed the incident to the car driver and directed him to reach Kallambalam police station. Though the culprits tried to escape, police managed to chased them down. 

The arrests were made within one hour of the incident, said DCP Divya V Gopinath. She said the trio had been involved in similar crimes in other states and the police forces of those states will be informed of the arrests. The accused were presented before the local court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra gang robbery
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp