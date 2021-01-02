9.66 lakh applicants await voters’ list revision in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many AS 9.66 lakh people in the state have applied for updation of voters’ list ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election. State Chief Electoral Officer Teekaram Meena said that 7,58,803 people have applied for adding their names to the rolls, while 67,852 applications were for changes in the existing rolls.Another 1,09,093 applications were received for omission of names, while 2,760 people applied for changing their address within the existing constituency limits. 3,595 NRI voters also applied to add their names.

Meena said these applications were received after the draft voters’ list was published on November 16.

The scrutiny of applications will be completed within January 15 and for that arrangements will be made in each district under the district collectors. To complete the procedure in a time-bound manner, the collectors will be provided with an additional computer processor.

The list prepared from the districts will be submitted to the Central Election Commission on January 16.

The final roll will be published on January 20 after the Central Commission gives it assent.The applications received after January 20 will be scrutinised later and the eligible names will be included in the supplementary list.

Over 3k NRIs apply to add their names

T’Puram: A total of 7,58,803 people, including 3,595 NRI voters, have applied for adding their names to the rolls, while 67,852 applications were for changes in the existing rolls. Another 1,09,093 applications were received for omission of names, while 2,760 people applied for changing their address within the existing constituency limits.