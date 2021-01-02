STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF to head Elakamon, picture unclear in Pangode

Election called off in Elakamon on Wednesday after UDF and BJP boycotted it; poll held on Thursday. LDF alleges unholy nexus

Published: 02nd January 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After an eventful election, Elakamon grama panchayat finally has a panchayat president and vice president. Soorya R of CPM became president while Laiju Raj of CPM became vice president. Here LDF has seven seats while UDF has five and BJP four.Here UDF and BJP had boycotted election on Wednesday leading to the election not being held and subsequently the election was held on Thursday as per rules. 

UDF had fielded Jisha U as president candidate while BJP fielded Sheeja J S. The voting proceeded to second round which UDF boycotted and Soorya was declared president without election.“The UDF- BJP link is evident in the joint decision to boycott perhaps as an attempt to create a hue and cry,” said Sreedhara Kumar, CPM Local committee secretary, Elakamon. The panchayat had favoured LDF last tenure also.

Meanwhile in Pangode where the CPM panchayat president resigned after being elected with the support of SDPI councillors, the re-election will only be held at least two weeks later. LDF is firm on the stand that they will not accept SDPI support. Here the LDF has eight seats, while the UDF has seven seats, SDPI two seats and Welfare Party of India two seats. While SDPI supported LDF, Welfare Party supported UDF.

“We will not accept Welfare Party support either and UDF stand is very clear on that. The four councillors- two from SDPI and Welfare Party- had approached UDF first but we had declined their support. In the end their vote went split. We will sit in opposition if it comes to that,” said Palode Ravi, UDF leader.

He also added that while UDF has accepted rebels, there will be no compromises with SDPI or Welfare Party. Commenting on the issue in Elakamon, he said that the decision to boycott was made at the local level.“We have made our stand clear in Chennithala where we supported CPM against BJP. Anything else is just allegation,” said Palode Ravi in response to BJP- UDF connections in Elakamon.

LDF
