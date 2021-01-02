My limited role is to remind govt of law, Constitution: Governor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said he had no grudge against the state government. He said he chose not to give his nod for convening a special assembly session as the government did not specify the reason for doing so. “When they specified the reason, the sanction was given,” Khan said while attending a religious function at Chenkal near here.

Khan said his role was to remind the government of the rule of law and Constitution. “My role is limited. As the constitutional head of the state, my duty is just to remind that we have to work within the framework of the Constitution and law,” he said. Though there were reports saying Khan had stated that he would not forward the resolution against the new farm laws to the Centre, his office denied it.