‘Night curfew caused mass cancellations’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the potential threat of the new coronavirus strain reported in the UK looming large, strict guidelines imposed by the state government that included night curfews and ban on hosting parties at hotels, restaurants and clubs led to massive cancellations. This badly affected much-awaited business at many hotels and resorts in and around the state capital.

These establishments had pinned their hope on the New Year footfall to make up for a full year.

Pre-booked stays and programmes were cancelled at once due to the night curfew that made it mandatory to wind up celebrations by 10pm. The order also said that ‘lawful action’ will be taken under various provisions against people who fail to adhere to the rules.

District collectors and district police chiefs were asked to ensure compliance with the rules. Mass public gatherings were not permitted anywhere in the city. According to B Vijayakumar, district secretary, Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA), after facing huge losses for months due to the Covid-19, the hotel and restaurant owners in the city were looking forward to a brisk business in the New Year.

“As compared to the previous years when we used to get `1 lakh in revenue, only 50 per cent business was possible this year. The most affected were the hotels and resorts at Kovalam, which is one of the prime holiday destinations in the state,” said Vijayakumar.

“This was the worst season for our business. Usually, we get more than 100 bookings on just New Year from people across the country as well as International guests. However, this time, we hardly got about 20 bookings. But, due to the sudden restrictions imposed on night parties, seven bookings were cancelled,” said Arun Lal of Jeevan Beach Resorts, Kovalam.