Tree Walk writes to mayor about green spaces

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tree Walk, a Thiruvananthapuram-based group of women working to protect tree diversity, penned a letter to recently-elected Mayor Arya Rajendran, who is also the chairperson of the Tree Club of the Forest Department, to bring her attention to green spaces in the city.

The letter highlights specific issues such as waste management and the need to move towards nature-oriented schools. Referring to schools as places with potential for green spaces, Tree Walk pointed out that recent modernisation works in schools have not been eco-friendly.

“Grounds are tiled, thereby suffocating the soil. Exposure to soil and greenery will improve the physical and mental health of youngsters. Several schools are being redeveloped for other purposes. For instance, the Chalai High School currently serves as a building for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan,” the representatives mentioned in the letter. Tree Walk also broached the subject of water bodies in the city.

“The worst anthropogenic damage has been the renovation packages of the LSG. The Charachira lake, Aakkulam lake and the Technopark campus are all being reclaimed by and concreted. This and the permission for constructing high-rises could affect the groundwater table,” reads the letter.

The group urged the mayor to consider ‘Tree Health Card’ with the support of the Forest Department and also set up an independent council of concerned citizens with no interference from political parties or people with vested interests to address major issues. The letter also demanded providing aid and support to woman street vendors.

