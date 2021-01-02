Worker found dead inside Thiruvananthapuram factory premises

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a worker was found in the premises of English Indian Clays at Kochuveli near here on Saturday.

The deceased Prafullakumar, 50, was a loading worker in the factory.

A tense situation prevailed at the factory after co-workers alleged that Prafullakumar killed himself out of poverty as he was left with no income after the company shut down operations nearly five months ago.

The deceased was also part of an ongoing agitation by workers demanding the reopening of the factory. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The workers staged a protest and insisted that the body will be handed over only after the District Collector visits the spot.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.