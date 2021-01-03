290 test COVID-19 positive in Thiruvananthapuram, 355 recoveries registered
As many as 290 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Saturday along with 355 recoveries. The district currently has as many as 3,473 active cases.
Published: 03rd January 2021 06:08 AM | Last Updated: 04th January 2021 08:05 AM | A+A A-
As many as 1,059 people are newly under observation in the district on the day while a total of 19,052 people are now under Covid observation with 64 of them in quarantine centres.
Among the total cases, 202, including three health workers were infected through local transmission.