290 test Covid positive in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 290 new Covid cases were reported from the district on Saturday along with 355 recoveries. The district currently has as many as 3,473 active cases.

As many as 1,059 people are newly under observation in the district on the day while a total of 19,052 people are now under Covid observation with 64 of them in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 202, including three health workers were infected through local transmission.