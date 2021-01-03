No lapse from party leadership in Alappuzha: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after the CPM faced open resentment from party cadre in Alappuzha, the district leadership gave a report to the state committee absolving the leadership of any lapse.

However, the protest has not gone down well with the state leaders as they feel factional feud might have fuelled it. But the party decided not to take harsh actions as it could lead to mass resignations.

The CPM state committee on Saturday began discussions on the party’s performance in the local body election. The report presented by party secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan included the Alappuzha district committee’s report.

The district CPM said the party was able to handle the situation. Following the public protest by cadre over selection of the municipal chairperson, the CPM had sought an explanation from the lower unit. Though disciplinary action was taken against a couple of leaders, it was later withdrawn.

PSC made to look like a scarecrow: Chennithala

T’Puram: THE state government has made the Public Service Commission (PSC) look like a scarecrow as it goes on recruitment spree by giving permanent jobs to temporary employees, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. He said the victory in the local body election has emboldened the LDF government and “they now believe they can get away with anything”, he said in a statement issued here on Saturday.