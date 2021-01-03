‘Norms on classroom-based instruction impractical’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Higher Education Department has ordered the resumption of classroom-based instruction in colleges from January 4, a section of college teachers has termed the arrangements as unscientific and impractical.

The teachers pointed out that only a few colleges have the infrastructure facility to seat students of a particular class in different classrooms at the same time to ensure social distancing and to teach them using multimedia aids.

This is similar to the existing system of students attending online classes from home, they said. The Higher Education Department had brought out a set of guidelines on classroom-based instruction in colleges. As per the guidelines, classes will start on January 4 in colleges and universities with 50% strength, allowing students to attend on a semester-basis or a rotation basis.

The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) has decried the guidelines which also prescribe a nine-hour work schedule of 8.30 am to 5.30 pm for teachers and making Saturday a working day in colleges.