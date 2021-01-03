Sainik School relieved after state govt decides to take up liabilities

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After much dilly-dallying, the state government has agreed to all the terms and conditions mentioned in the Memorandum of Association (MoA), including staff pension, of Sainik School Kazhakootam (SSK), Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier, the finance department had agreed to take up the school’s running with effect from April 1, 2021, to avoid insolvency.

TNIE had reported on October 12, 2020, that SSK was on the brink of insolvency as its budget deficit had been increasing steadily since 2012, which led the current students, school authorities and the Old Boys Association (OBA) to seek the government’s help.

However, SSK authorities were disappointed when the finance department rejected their proposal to take over the burden of pension and retirement benefits of the employees. Following this, the current crop of 605 cadets and 15 day scholar girls -- children of staffers -- and their parents, 85 staffers and members of the OBA began a countrywide social media campaign, which has paved the way for the present development.

A top SSK official told TNIE that they are hugely indebted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac for addressing their issue favourably, including the pension benefits. Currently, the school supports 85 serving employees and 108 pensioners and their families, for whom the pension is their only source of income. The proposal had also mentioned an additional yearly liability of Rs 6 crore, which is expected to increase in the coming years due to the imminent retirement of school staff.

“Our fight has finally met the desired result. We had apprised the finance minister on how the pension burden would not be ever-increasing and would stabilise after 2035 as the contributory New Pension Scheme was applicable for employees from 2004,” said the official. This is a historical moment for SSK as from the next academic year onwards, 10 girls will be admitted to the school.