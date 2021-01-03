Worker’s body found inside locked down factory

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a worker was found hanging under mysterious circumstances on the English Indian Clays Ltd (EICL) factory premises at Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The deceased is Prabhulachandran, 50, a loading worker at the factory.

The facility had remained shut for the past five months after the private group which owns it reported heavy losses and ceased operations. Prabhulachandran had also taken part of an ongoing agitation by the factory workers demanding its reopening. The recovery of his body from inside the locked down factory led to speculation among the workers that there was foul play behind the incident.

According to a section of the workers, there were attempts to shift the heavy machinery from the closed down factory during night and Prabhulachandran may have been a witness to it. The workers have linked this episode to Prabhulachandran’s death.

Another section of workers said Prabhulachandran died due to loss of income over the past five months.

They alleged that abject poverty forced him to take the extreme step. He is survived by his wife and two children. Pettah police have registered a case of unnatural death and have begun investigation.

Meanwhile, Minister Kadakampally Surendran blamed the private group that owns the factory for the worker’s death. He said the plight of the workers was a result of the adamant stance adopted by the factory owners. N K Premachandran, MP, accused the government of being responsible for the situation. He alleged that the state government took no effort to resolve the labour crisis in English Indian Clays Limited.