282 test +ve for Covid-19 in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 282 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Sunday. Of them, 143 contracted the virus through local transmission. Four health workers are also among the infected. Two people died due to Covid-19 in the district on the day. The district also recorded 264 recoveries on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 327 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Kollam on Sunday. Of them, 322 contracted the virus through local transmission and two people returned from abroad. The test positivity rate in the district has come down to 6.66%. The tests per million in the district is 2,314. Most positive cases were reported from Punalur, Karunagappally, Pattazhi, Mayyanad, Mylom, Piravandur and Thrikaruva. The district also recorded 423 recoveries on the day.