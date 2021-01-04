STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid retest for EICL staff found hanging

The decision was taken to get the samples retested at Alappuzha after the family met Tahasildar. 

Published: 04th January 2021 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The nasopharyngeal swab of Prabhulachandran, who was found hanging in the restroom of English Indian Clays Limited (EICL) at Kochuveli, has sent to National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, for Covid confirmation test. 

The samples were sent after he was tested positive before being subjected to autopsy. As per Covid protocol, postmortem will not be conducted on those who tested positive for the viral infection.His family members expressed doubts over the Covid test’s authenticity conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. 

They alleged that the factory management did not want further probe into the incident. Hence to rule out the possibility of an autopsy, they were colluding with the police and health officials to manipulate the Covid test result. 

