Parassala Taluk Hospital set for major revamp

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Parassala Taluk Hospital is set to go smart with the launch of a couple of facilities, including a mother and child block. The new block at a cost of `3.50 crore is part of a development masterplan worth `153 crore being implemented in phases.

The mother and child block will have the facility to attend to six deliveries at a time. Equal number of post-delivery care rooms will also be set up. The block and other components in the first phase development, additional beds at the dialysis centre and a trauma care centre, will be set up in three months.

“About 2,500 patients visit the hospital everyday. The masterplan is to address the difficulties faced by them. The government sanctioned `47 crore for the first phase. Of this, `33 crore is for building the hospital complex and `11 crore for buying equipment,” said Parassala MLA C K Hareendran.

“A sewage treatment plant at a cost of `2.20 crore was set up a month ago. All wastes are scientifically processed. Waste water too is processed and reused for watering plants,” he added.

A medical records library and modernisation of the mortuary are the other projects completed at the hospital as part of the master plan. The dialysis centre is set for a major expansion.

At present, there are six beds catering to a total of 12 patients a day. Additional 14 beds will be set up using `2.89 crore from the plan fund. This will make the daily number of patients to 40.

The ground floor of the new four level complex will be commissioned within a few months. It will have 22,000 sq ft area where important facilities like the trauma care will be set up.