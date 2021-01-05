Corp’s Skywalk project in limbo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It has been over a year-and-half since the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation launched the Rs 2.75 crore-Skywalk/foot overbridge project at East Fort. PWD Minister G Sudhakaran launched it with much hype in June 2019. However, the corporation authorities are now clueless about the project, which was supposed to be completed by March 2020.

Palayam Rajan, former chairman of the town planning standing committee, said that the project is being delayed. Apart from piling works, Sun Infrastructure Ltd, the agency implementing the project under its CSR initiative, hasn’t done much.“Though we launched the project, there was a delay in getting necessary clearances for kicking off the construction work. The pandemic delayed it further as labourers working on it were migrants from Tamil Nadu,” said Rajan.

The sophisticated L-shaped skywalk has been designed in the shape of a fort to ensure that it will not deface or disrupt the view of heritage structures around, including the Fort. As per the plan, the Skywalk would begin in front of Gandhi Park, and extend till the bus parking bay to Kovalam and back.

An official of the corporation said that they haven’t heard any updates from Sun Infrastructure of late. “We got them all necessary clearances from the Kerala Road Fund Board, PWD, archaeology department, KSRTC and heritage committee,” said the official.