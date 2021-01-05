STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corp’s Skywalk project in limbo

It has been over a year-and-half since the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation launched the `2.75 crore-Skywalk/foot overbridge project at East Fort.

Published: 05th January 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It has been over a year-and-half since the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation launched the Rs 2.75 crore-Skywalk/foot overbridge project at East Fort. PWD Minister G Sudhakaran launched it with much hype in June 2019. However, the corporation authorities are now clueless about the project, which was supposed to be completed by March 2020.

Palayam Rajan, former chairman of the town planning standing committee, said that the project is being delayed. Apart from piling works, Sun Infrastructure Ltd, the agency implementing the project under its CSR initiative, hasn’t done much.“Though we launched the project, there was a delay in getting necessary clearances for kicking off the construction work. The pandemic delayed it further as labourers working on it were migrants from Tamil Nadu,” said Rajan. 

The sophisticated L-shaped skywalk has been designed in the shape of a fort to ensure that it will not deface or disrupt the view of heritage structures around, including the Fort. As per the plan, the Skywalk would begin in front of Gandhi Park, and extend till the bus parking bay to Kovalam and back.

An official of the corporation said that they haven’t heard any updates from Sun Infrastructure of late. “We got them all necessary clearances from the Kerala Road Fund Board, PWD, archaeology department, KSRTC and heritage committee,” said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Skywalk 
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp