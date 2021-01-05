Elderly couple found hanging at residence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An elderly couple was found hanging at their residence at Kuzhimukku near Attingal on Monday morning. Rajendran, 71, and wife Shyamala, 64, were found dead by their neighbours. Attingal police said Rajendran was found hanging from a tree in their compound, while Shayamala was found dead inside the house. The police said prima facie the incident appeared to be a case of suicide. Shyamala was a cancer patient and the couple were worried over that. “Since Shyamala was sufferring from cancer, there was an apprehension among the couple as to what would happen to Rajendran after she was gone. This might have prompted the duo to take the extreme step,” said a police officer.