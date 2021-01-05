Global Ayurveda Fest from March 12

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth Global Ayurveda Festival will be held from March 12 to 19. Aimed at initiating a global discourse and the development of Ayurveda, the event will be held virtually this time due to the pandemic situation. Festival chairman and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the conference will focus on the relevance of Ayurveda in the post-Covid world and its potential in enhancing immunity. The eight-day programme will see 12 seminars. Those who wish to join the seminars should submit their essay on www.gaf.co.in before January 10. For details, contact: 9447205913/8075222435.