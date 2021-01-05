Global Ayurveda Fest from March 12

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth Global Ayurveda Festival will be held from March 12 to 19. Aimed at initiating a global discourse and the development of Ayurveda, the event will be held virtually this time due to the pandemic situation. Festival chairman and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the conference will focus on the relevance of Ayurveda in the post-Covid world and its potential in enhancing immunity. The eight-day programme will see 12 seminars. Those who wish to join the seminars should submit their essay on www.gaf.co.in before January 10. For details, contact: 9447205913/8075222435.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Top ISRO scientist Tapan Misra claims he was poisoned three years ago
Sloganeering, demonstrations inside, outside campus mark one year of JNU violence
WHO 'disappointed' at Chinese delays letting experts into country to examine origins of COVID-19
Germany toughens, extends coronavirus lockdown until end-January
NIA files supplementary chargesheet in Hizbul Mujahideen narco-terror case
Villagers booked for trying to set administrative official, constable on fire in Tamil Nadu