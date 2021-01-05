Govt depts asked to dismiss staff on leave without wages for 5 years

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Finance Department has asked government departments to take steps to dismiss those who have been on leave without wages for over five years. The government, as part of austerity measures, had reduced the cap on leave without wages from 20 years to five. A circular issued by the Finance Department said those who do not join within the stipulated time should be sacked. Applications to extend such leaves were accepted till November 5, 2020. Applications can only be approved with the concurrence of the Finance Department.