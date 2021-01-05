Highly protective airmask to hit market soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wolf Airmask, an equipment that offers protection from harmful micro-organisms in the atmosphere, will be available in Kerala market shortly. It promises total protection for houses and institutions like schools, colleges and theatres from disease spread through bacteria and viruses. Since they can act on the spike proteins of Coronavirus, the equipment can effectively prevent mutated Corona, according to the manufacturers.

“The Wolf Airmask has state-of-the-art technology to eliminate germs from the atmosphere in enclosed spaces like big rooms and theatres where air circulation is low. The airmask is manufactured using instruments imported from Denmark and in accordance with CEROHS guidelines,” the company representatives told reporters here on Monday.

It has the Start-Up India approval from the Central government and is a winner of prestigious awards like the MSME Time-2-Leap - Covid Solution of the Year Award and the Business Mint-Nationwide Award - Social Innovation of the Year 2020. It has the capacity to eliminate 99.9 per cent coronated MS2 surrogate virus when tested in NABL-approved labs. The equipment was developed by Allabout Innovations. Representing WOLF AIRMASK, Boniface, Shyam Kurup, Balu and Aries Group director Sathish Chandran attended the press briefing. For details, visit wolfprotektion.com