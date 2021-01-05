Neyyattinkara immolation: Crime Branch records statements of kids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch team probing the suicide of a couple at Neyyattinkara recorded their sons’ statements on Monday. Rajan and Ambily immolated themselves while trying to resist eviction by police officers from the land which they claimed was 'purambokku'.

The Crime Branch probe was ordered by the state police chief as per a request from the children – Renjith and Rahul. According to Crime Branch sources, the children repeated their claim that the local police officers who accompanied the court officials showed unwanted haste. “According to the children, though the family pleaded with them to wait for another 30 minutes, the officers did not relent. The children also reiterated that their parents did not want to take their lives, but they poured petrol over themselves just to push the police officers to delay the proceedings,” said the source. The team will probe the conduct of the police officers who were part of the eviction process.

"The boys said the fire resulted from a cop trying to pull away the lighter. They also repeated that the cop acted with malicious intent and that he knew the consequences would be fatal,” an officer told TNIE. Regarding Vasantha, the neighbour, the team is likely to record her statement in the coming days.

"Being a civil case, we are not specifically looking into the complexities of land ownership. But we will go through the documents, if required, during the later stages of the probe," said sources.

Rahul to get job at co-op bank

T’Puram: Rahul, 22, the elder son of the deceased couple, will be given a job at the Nellimoodu Service Cooperative Bank, said Neyyattinkara MLA K Ansalan. The decision was taken by the CPM Neyyattinkara area committee. The youth, currently employed by a local workshop, will be given the job of an office boy at the CPM-controlled bank. “He can promotions by securing higher degrees,” Ansalan said. The government had earlier announced a house for the brothers. Also E5 lakh each will be deposited in their name. The Social Security Mission will meet the educational expense of Renjith, the younger sibling. The district collector is preparing a report on the ownership of the land. The Crime Branch has initiated a probe into the death of their parents.