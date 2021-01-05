STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Residents cry foul over Swadesh Darshan project

 Road development works that started two years ago as part of the Swadesh Darshan project at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple are in a state of limbo.

Published: 05th January 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Crushed stones laid on the Rajadhani road near Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple as part of the Swadesh Darshan development project | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Road development works that started two years ago as part of the Swadesh Darshan project at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple are in a state of limbo. Residents and traders are now worried about the delay and the quality of work.The project that aims to modernise the Vazhappally-Temple’s West Gate, East Gate-Transport Bhavan and Vettimurichakotta-Vazhappally stretches commenced in December 2018. The works included BMBC tarring, underground cabling of power lines and replacing the old sewage and water lines with new pipes. Footpaths with granite paving were also part of the project.            

So far, only the Vettimurichakotta-Vazhappally stretch has been tarred and the other two parts are almost nearing completion, as crushed metal was laid on them two weeks ago. Steel Industrials Kerala (SILK) is the implementing agency. Mohan Das, the temple engineer said, the tarring work was delayed by several factors, the latest being the heavy rain brought in by cyclone Nivar. “We expect the work to be done in a few days. Only tarring will be done in the first phase to facilitate smooth traffic. The concereting will be done when the works of the duct and footpath are over. This is for better finishing,” he said. 

The KSEB will lay power lines underground and the water authority will replace the pipes. Both the agencies have completed the tendering process, added the official. Meanwhile, the residents are preparing to approach the government seeking its intervention to expedite the process and ensure quality. The sewage lines of several houses were disturbed by the work, redirecting filth from a few houses towards the newly constructed ducts, said some residents.

“The newly constructed Vettimurichakotta-Vazhappally Road has dents in some places where the ducts on either side are cross linked. The contractors covered up the damage by concreting the surface, but it is only a temporary solution,” said Ashok Kumar G P, local resident and secretary of the Mithranandapuram temple.

Ashok added that an engineer who was part of the project had complained to the temple management about the poor quality. “The officer had asked the management to check the quality of the ducts and conduct a weight test. But it has not happened,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swadesh Darshan project
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp