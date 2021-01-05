Second seroprevalence surveillance on the anvil in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the threat of Covid-19 resurgence, the state is gearing up to assess the herd immunity status among specific population groups. It will get checked out through community-based seroprevalence using rapid antibody test.

The second round of the surveillance, being launched after a gap of seven months, is to assess the trend of the infection in which health officials will look for IgG antibody - denoting past infection.. “Burden estimation is the primary objective of this study. Other than identifying IgG antibody, the concerned will look for IgM antibody (a first antibody that forms in response to an infection),” said a health official.

222 new Covid cases recorded in dist

T’Puram: As many as 222 new Covid cases and 271 recoveries were reported in the district on Monday. The district has as many as 3,443 active cases now. The daily tally saw a decrease on the day since tests are comparatively less on Sundays. However, the number of active cases has shown a slight increase. As many as 1,292 people are newly under observation in the district on the day taking the total number to 18,831. Among these, 77 of them are in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 143 are through local transmission, out of which 10 are health workers.

