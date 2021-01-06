‘Be careful while handling birds’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With cases of avian flu being reported in Alappuzha and Kottayam, the health department has asked people to be vigilant while handling birds in the district. “The flu transmits from bird to bird and in certain cases could also cause infection in humans,” said the district medical officer Dr K S Shinu.

The disease can spread through air or through the bodily fluids and excreta of the birds. “Hence people who come in close contact with birds should be vigilant,” the DMO said. The department issued direction asking people to wear gloves and mask while handling birds, and wash hands with soap and water.People should alert the health department or animal husbandry department if they find unusual deaths of birds, hens and ducks, said DMO.