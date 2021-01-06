STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP seeks PM’s intervention to stem Covid surge

 BJP state president K Surendran has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate Central intervention in arresting the steady rise in active Covid cases in the state. 

BJP president K Surendran

Kerala BJP president K Surendran. (File photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president K Surendran has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate Central intervention in arresting the steady rise in active Covid cases in the state. 
In his letter, Surendran urged Modi to dispatch a central medical team to the state to tackle the crisis. Surendran pointed out that Kerala accounts for 26% of the total active Covid cases in the country.

He also highlighted that the Test Positivity Rate in the state has gone up above 10% as against the national average of 2%. “As many as 22,088 out of every 10 lakh people in the state have tested positive while the national average is at 7,758.5.” Surendran said in the letter. He added that 1,850 of a million people in the state got newly infected.

“This is four times the infection rate in Delhi and three times in Maharashtra, which has the highest number of active cases,” he said. The BJP leader said of the 20 districts in the country having highest number of cases, 12 are in Kerala. Surendran also pointed out that the state has a large number of elderly people and the death rate is remaining the same in the state for the past several months. 

