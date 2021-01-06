Duo held for hacking neighbour to death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pothencode police have arrested two men for fatally hacking their neighbour, with whom they had enmity, under the influence of alcohol at Ayirooppara on Monday night.

The accused are Anil, 58, and Anil Kumar, 52. The deceased is Radhakrishnan, 58.

Radhakrishnan was found lying in a pool of blood near a closed shop. Though police rushed him to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later. Radhakrishnan, prior to his death, had told the officers that it was Anil and Anil Kumar who hacked him with a machete. The police also managed to retrieve CCTV visuals of the crime. Police dog Sara helped the officers nab the accused.Police said Kumar had prior enmity towards Radhakrishnan, who had once beaten him up during a brawl.