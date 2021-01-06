John Samuel to head KPCC’s  public policy wing

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC has formed a new wing for public policy which will be headed by John Samuel, internationally acclaimed policy expert and social and human rights activist. KPCC organising general secretary K P Anil Kumar said that it was a panel comprising AICC organising general secretary K C Venugopal, MP, Tariq Anwar, MP, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and CWC leader Oommen Chandy who nominated John Samuel to the post.

John Samuel will provide guidance and training on KPCC’s public policy, social and economic matters and also help the party in the preparation of its election manifesto. J S Adoor alias John Samuel is a writer who has got international experience spanning more than three decades in the United Nations Development Programme as head of its international governance.

He had served as a member of the governance working committee under the Central Planning Commission and also a trainer for Central Human Rights Commission. John Samuel has written a plethora of books and research papers on advocacy, general administration, budget analysis, public policy and human rights.

He had also served as the editor of the country’s first new media publication, Infochange India, research publication titled Agenda magazine and Citizen Report on Governance and Development. John Samuel did his post graduation and PhD from Pune University.