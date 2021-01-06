KSRTC to ply buses for army hiring camp

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC will operate special services in seven districts for youths appearing for army recruitment rally. The services will be run to and fro from the military camp at Pangode in Thiruvananthapuram from January 11 to 21. The services will be provided to those from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam, said KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar. The services are scheduled in a manner that the applicants reach the camp by 3am. As many as 48,000 participants are expected to attend the 10-day-long camp. KSRTC depots will also start special help desk for the applicants in various districts. Contact: 8129562972.