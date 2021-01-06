STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Marginal rise in active Covid cases, 388 test positive in Capital

The number of active cases in the district showed a marginal rise with 3,545 active cases on Tuesday.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of active cases in the district showed a marginal rise with 3,545 active cases on Tuesday. The number of active cases on Monday was 3,443 while that on Sunday was 3,493.A total of 388 people tested positive on Tuesday in 5,668 tests conducted. Though the figures are low, the health department asserts that it is not time for showing laxity in following Covid protocols or doing timely checkups.

“We had estimated the numbers to be around 600 cases per day post poll. However, that is not the case for now. Yet it is not time to sit back and relax. People should be extra cautious,” said Dr K S Shinu, DMO. The district only reported 284 recoveries on the day. On an average 5,000 to 7,000 tests are done in the district daily.

The health department also urged the public to be careful about post-Covid complications and take medical care in necessary cases. Five Covid deaths were reported taking the total death tally to 671, the highest in the state.As many as 1,205 people are newly under Covid observation in the district on the day, of which 18,505 people are now under observation. Among these, 70 of them are in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 271 are through local transmission of which six are health workers.

Vamanapuram MLA Murali tests positive for Covid
T’Puram: Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He announced the same on social media urging people who came in contact with him to go into quarantine. He is now admitted at Gokulam Medical College Hospital. Earlier in the day, Murali posted a message saying that he had postponed all his commitments by a week due to fever. He had been actively participating in many meetings in his constituency in the past week, including discussions regarding school reopening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp