Marginal rise in active Covid cases, 388 test positive in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of active cases in the district showed a marginal rise with 3,545 active cases on Tuesday. The number of active cases on Monday was 3,443 while that on Sunday was 3,493.A total of 388 people tested positive on Tuesday in 5,668 tests conducted. Though the figures are low, the health department asserts that it is not time for showing laxity in following Covid protocols or doing timely checkups.

“We had estimated the numbers to be around 600 cases per day post poll. However, that is not the case for now. Yet it is not time to sit back and relax. People should be extra cautious,” said Dr K S Shinu, DMO. The district only reported 284 recoveries on the day. On an average 5,000 to 7,000 tests are done in the district daily.

The health department also urged the public to be careful about post-Covid complications and take medical care in necessary cases. Five Covid deaths were reported taking the total death tally to 671, the highest in the state.As many as 1,205 people are newly under Covid observation in the district on the day, of which 18,505 people are now under observation. Among these, 70 of them are in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 271 are through local transmission of which six are health workers.

Vamanapuram MLA Murali tests positive for Covid

T’Puram: Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He announced the same on social media urging people who came in contact with him to go into quarantine. He is now admitted at Gokulam Medical College Hospital. Earlier in the day, Murali posted a message saying that he had postponed all his commitments by a week due to fever. He had been actively participating in many meetings in his constituency in the past week, including discussions regarding school reopening.