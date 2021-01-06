Poll setback: KSU, YC blame group politics

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The representatives of the feeder organisations of the Congress – the YC, KSU and Mahila Congress – in their discussion with Tariq Anwar, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, and the three AICC secretaries have sought their adequate representation in the Assembly elections.

They maintained that if not for the factional politics, the Congress party would have done a lot better in the local body elections and complained against the “seniors’ attitude of contempt towards the juniors”.

The Youth Congress was represented by its vice-president K S Sabarinadhan MLA. In the one-to-one meeting, he apprised the AICC leaders that the YC candidates’ performance was far better and they wrested many tough seats. He criticised the top brass of the KPCC and UDF for coming up with multiple statements on hatching local level alliance with the Welfare Party of India.

“The Youth Congress has decided to strengthen the organisation at unit level for the next three months. The KPCC should understand the aspiration of the Youth Congress workers who should be given adequate representation in the Assembly elections,” Sabarinadhan told TNIE.

K M Abhijith, KSU state president, urged Tariq and the AICC secretaries that a “collective leadership” under KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy should lead the party and the UDF in the Assembly elections.

“I apprised the central leadership that the poor performance of the Congress in the local body elections cannot be attributed to a single leader. Hence, the Assembly elections should be led by the trio. I have also urged that a meeting of all the three feeder organisations should be convened before finalising the candidates,” Abhijith told TNIE.