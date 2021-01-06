Tourism department re-tenders Akkulam Rejuvenation Project

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After failing to get a suitable bidder for executing the Akkulam Rejuvenation Project, the authorities have re-tendered the Rs 64.13-crore project funded by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) yet again. A pre-bid meeting was held the other day and this time the authorities are optimistic to find a bidder who will be in charge of maintaining the lake for 17 years.

A senior official associated with the project said that many of the bidders expressed disinterest because of the long contractual relationship required. “Our objective is to execute a flawless project as there have been many controversies and corruption allegations surrounding the previous project. Three parties came for the pre-bid meeting the other day,” said the official.

The Tourism Department is planning to execute the project under Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT). “Five canals are merging with the lake which is part of the project boundary over which the bidders have aired their concerns.

The project is estimated to be completed in two years and the bidders will have to maintain the lake for 15 years. We are strictly looking for a bidder who has previous experience in rejuvenation projects. Unfortunately, experienced bidders weren’t part of the bidding process. A re-bid was issued on December 22 and the last date for submission is January 18,” said the official.

“We may go for a third bid if we fail to get a suitable party. We may also have to relax the terms and conditions. Currently, we are insisting on maintaining the lake for 15 years. The only way to woo an appropriate bidder is to reduce the number of maintenance years or explore other possibilities for maintaining the lake,” said the official. The official also added that any change in existing bidding agreement would create issues as KIIFB may not agree to fund the same.

Rampant encroachment

Meanwhile, encroachment continues to be rampant. On Monday, four vehicles trying to fill a part of the Akkulam lake violating Coastal Regulation Zone norms were taken into custody by a team led by the sub-collector. Despite the lockdown and the restrictions, landfilling activities continue to plague the Akkulam lake.

Environmental Protection Research Council (EPRC) president S J Sanjeev, who filed complaint against the encroachment, said that the authorities should take more stringent steps to protect the boundaries of the lake. “We have filed multiple complaints. We are relieved that the district administration finally took action against the violators,” he said.

a complicated project

