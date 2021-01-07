After assuming office, Mayor Arya writes her first exam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran has a hectic week of second semester exams ahead. The 21-year-old took her exam on Wednesday afternoon at All Saints College, Thiruvananthapuram, the first one after assuming office of Mayor.

Arya is a second year BSc Mathematics student of the college. She had missed the first three exams. On Wednesday she took her English exam. According to college authorities, she has three more exams in the coming days.

Though the college reopened on Monday, the mayor could only go to college on Tuesday. The exam was held from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Since Covid had affected the second semester examinations, Arya is now taking the exams in her second year.