CB to probe app-based money lending activities

DGP says loan apps dangerous, asks people to desist from using them

Published: 07th January 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 06:17 AM

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking note of reports that apps offering loans were widely engaged in lending money at high-interest rates and that defaulters were being threatened online, the state police have ordered a probe into the matter. The Crime Branch’s hi-tech crime enquiry cell will probe the matter with the help of agencies such as Interpol and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), State Police Chief Loknath Behera said on Wednesday. 

“The assistance of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh police forces will also be sought,” Behera said. The activities of digital lending apps came to the fore after several users committed suicide in states like Telangana. The apps offer loans, in most cases less than Rs 10,000, without too many formalities. Those availing the loans only need to send their photographs and copies of PAN and Aadhaar cards.

This convenience factor has driven people to avail the services offered by the apps. Though loans were granted instantaneously, defaulters had to face harrowing experiences. They received humiliating messages and were harassed via phone calls, SMS and WhatsApp. 

Kerala too had witnessed several cases of people being harassed online for defaulting on repayment. Behera said most of the apps were created by foreign nationals and hence the Interpol’s help will be sought. “It has come to our notice that a large number of people are using mobile apps to avail loans at a higher interest rate. We have also noticed that several people have committed suicide. So we have decided to launch the probe,” Behera said.He also requested people to desist from using the loan apps as they are dangerous as well as illegal.

Interpol’s help sought
