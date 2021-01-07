Law on service conditions for self-financing college staff soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will soon enact a legislation regarding the appointment and service conditions of teaching and non-teaching staff in self-financing colleges (SFC) affiliated to various state universities. The cabinet which met here on Wednesday gave its assent to the draft Bill. As per the draft Bill, those who are appointed in self-financing colleges should enter into an agreement with the agency that runs the institution. The agreement should specify conditions such as pay scale, increment, grade and promotion. The number of working days, working hours and workload will be at par with that of aided institutions.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
All 60 Meghalaya legislators urged to protest in Delhi over Inner Line Permit demand
Hiring activity registers 14 per cent sequential growth in December: Report
Qatar emerges from Gulf spat resolute and largely unscathed
Four crows found dead at Mehsana in Gujarat, sent for lab tests
SC expresses concern over large gathering of farmers during COVID-19
EPS, OPS running factions, Congress-DMK alliance to win TN assembly polls: Mani Shankar Aiyar