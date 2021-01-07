Law on service conditions for self-financing college staff soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will soon enact a legislation regarding the appointment and service conditions of teaching and non-teaching staff in self-financing colleges (SFC) affiliated to various state universities. The cabinet which met here on Wednesday gave its assent to the draft Bill. As per the draft Bill, those who are appointed in self-financing colleges should enter into an agreement with the agency that runs the institution. The agreement should specify conditions such as pay scale, increment, grade and promotion. The number of working days, working hours and workload will be at par with that of aided institutions.