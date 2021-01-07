STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nutrition clinics inaugurated in Kerala

The clinic was inaugurated by Health Minister K K Shailaja.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To enhance the nutrition of women, adolescents, and children, nutrition clinics have been set up in the state as part of the ‘Sampushta Keralam’ project launched by the Women and Child Development Department. A clinic each has been started in each of the 152 blocks and six corporations in the state. The clinic was inaugurated by Health Minister K K Shailaja.

The minister said that the clinics will be a crucial initiative in the project. She added that the project aims to help assess and meet the nutritional needs of individuals, provide nutritional counselling,  and make the necessary changes to bring the daily lives of beneficiaries to an appropriate level.

The services of a nutritionist are also provided two days a week in each of the Integrated Child Development Services limits. They will be offered to children, adolescents, women, pregnant and lactating mothers through these clinics. Basic nutrition education will be provided through clinics with the help of a nutritionist.

Experts will give evidence-based practical suggestions to create awareness in beneficiaries. 
It will ensure the healthy growth and development of children and strengthen their immune system.The minister also released awareness leaflets and posters displayed at the nutrition clinics.

