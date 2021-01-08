Gangster Ravi Pujari quizzed over threat calls to Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A police team from the state on Wednesday questioned incarcerated gangster Ravi Pujari in a case pertaining to the death threat received by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala in 2016.

The threat was issued to Chennithala over internet phone and message for allegedly speaking ill about Mohammed Nisham, the business tycoon, who has been serving life imprisonment for mowing down a security guard.

However, Cantonment ACP D Suneesh Babu, who questioned Pujari at the Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru, said he denied making any threats.