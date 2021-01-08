STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gross violation of Covid protocol during spot admission at KU

Hundreds of students in the general category turned up for BA, BSc and BCom courses

Published: 08th January 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Students seated without any social distancing arrangement during the spot admission conducted by University of Kerala to degree courses on Thursday. After it turned controversial, the admission proces

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social distancing norms were widely flouted during the spot admission to undergraduate courses at the University of Kerala senate house campus here on Thursday. Hundreds of students along with their parents turned up for the spot admissions in the general category for BA, BSc and Bcom courses and were seen crowding.

Though the registration time was from 8am to 10am, students and parents started flocking the gates of the varsity from early morning. Most of them had arrived from far-off districts.Different time slots were allotted for admissions to BA, BSc and BCom, however, those who arrived in the morning continued to stay put on the university premises. The senate hall as well as its premises witnessed huge crowds of students.

According to a university official, spot admissions were being held to around 5,000 seats but there were over 7,000 applicants. The official said the spot admission for Thiruvananthapuram district was conducted at the university but students and parents from across the state turned up in large numbers.The university had earlier decided to conduct spot admission in four districts – Thiruvananthapuram, 
Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha. “The vice-chancellor has directed that spot admission be conducted in more centres with strict adherence to Covid protocol,” a statement from the university said.

